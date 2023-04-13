MOULTRIE, Ga. – A group of local Christians has created a safe space for people seeking fellowship and devotional time with their weekly meetings.
The gathering known as “Prayer in the Parking Lot” began about two years ago with Justin Murphy, the owner and founder of J & J Roofing and Construction, as an outlet for his employees.
“It started as just a simple prayer before we began working on a job site. Then it just started growing into much more. We transitioned from praying at a job site to going to Georgia Boys then my office here. Once we outgrew my office then moved to the parking lot,” Murphy said Wednesday morning.
Murphy said attending prayer groups changed his life during a tough time. He encourages everyone to come to visit and fellowship with the participants.
Each Wednesday at 8 a.m. a group of men and women of all backgrounds gather under a tent near the J & J Roofing parking lot on Georgia Highway 33 South to fellowship and share their experiences. Caleb Davis, a pastor at Lifespring Community Church and owner of Deeply Rooted Tree Service, has been a member since the fellowship's inception and often leads the meetings with a devotional message.
“It started as a group of men who already knew one another and the Lord was just working in their lives. It's a commitment to meet together weekly to just pray, love one another and to just have fellowship and be a part of each other's lives. We work to encourage and build each other up to help or to confess the struggles that are going on in our lives,” Davis said by phone Tuesday afternoon.
The prayer meetings are open to everyone regardless of background or life experiences. The members welcome each other with open arms and catch up with a small breakfast. After Davis concludes the devotional, the floor is open to other members to share their thoughts, memories and requests for prayers.
The attendees sang a worship song with lifted hands during the April 12 meeting and ended with an open floor prayer circle.
Davis said the group is a reminder that the Lord is our victory in the midst of our struggles, and he said it helps keep his eyes fixed on Jesus.
