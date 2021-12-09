Christmas parade

A truck outlined in lights leads the way -- right behind the color guard — during Thursday night's Christmas parade around the Colquitt County Courthouse. 

 Kevin C. Hall/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A truck outlined in lights leads the way -- right behind the color guard — during Thursday night's Christmas parade around the Colquitt County Courthouse.

Check back tomorrow for a slideshow of photos from the event.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you