MOULTRIE, Ga. — A trio of women’s clubs are resurrecting a holiday tradition to help save a local landmark.
The Moultrie Federation of Women’s Clubs clubhouse on Second Street Southeast was built in 1939, and it’s in need of some additional upkeep, according to Jessica Jordan, spokeswoman for the clubhouse trustees. The trustees are a board made up of members of the Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club, the Moultrie Federated Guild and the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
To fund the project, the trustees are sponsoring a Christmas Tour of Homes.
Jordan said local groups held holiday home tours at least as far back as the 1950s and ’60s, but one hasn’t been held here for many years. The last one covered by The Moultrie Observer was in 2010, sponsored by the Moultrie Service League.
Three houses on Tallokas Road, about a block off South Main Street, will open their doors to ticket holders 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2. The homes — belonging to Trey Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Josh Lovett, and Mr. and Mrs. Harden Mobley — will be decorated for the Christmas season.
“These are older homes, rich in architectural history,” Jordan said.
Parking arrangements have been made, she said, and the houses are close enough together that one could walk to all three without moving the car.
Meanwhile, heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served at the clubhouse from 4 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are available for $50 each until the day of the event at Mashburn Printing, at Turner’s dress shop and from members of the Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club, Moultrie Federated Guild and DAR.
All proceeds will go to the clubhouse renovation project.
“This project is to help us raise funds for renovation and restoration,” Jordan said. “We’re trying to make sure we preserve the clubhouse.”
