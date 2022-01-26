MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Chrysalis Aesthetics located at 213 13th Ave. S.W. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Chrysalis Aesthetics is owned by Jade Griffin McFarland, MSN, ANP-BC, and is a med spa that focuses on enhancing patients’ natural beauty with Botox and facial fillers, non-surgical weight loss and skin tightening through UltraSlim therapy.
To make an appointment or for further information, call 229-891-2186 between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. You can also visit their website, www.chrysalisaestheticsllc.com, or their Facebook page at Chrysalis Aesthetics LLC and Instagram at chrysalisaetheticsllc.
Shown cutting the ribbon is Jade Griffin McFarland MSN, ANP-BC, with her family, friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
