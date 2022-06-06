NORMAN PARK, Ga. – The historic Norman Park Conference Center was divided among three buyers in an auction 11 months ago. Now the highest bidder is working to establish a private Christian middle school on the site.
The Moultrie Seventh-day Adventist Church Reform Movement purchased Lot 2A, the highest bid parcel, for $825,000 in cash on June 30, 2021, according to Dr. Idel Suárez Jr, the Moultrie Seventh-day Adventist Church Reform Movement’s president and chairperson.
“Our goal is to open a private Christian middle school open to everyone that would like to attend regardless of their creed,” Suárez said. “We want to bring the Bears back to life.”
The Bears were the mascots of Norman College, one of several educational facilities that has called the Norman Park property home since its founding in 1901 as a school for first grade through high school students.
Most recently, the property was home to the Georgia Baptist Conference Center. In March 2016, the Georgia Baptist Mission Board gifted the property to Shorter College, but the college did not find a use for it and auctioned it last year.
The proposed middle school is a 501c3 non-profit organization, Suárez told The Observer.
The lot contains 10.9 acres of land including the Conference Building, Brand Hall, Dining Hall, Baker Auditorium, Baker Chapel, BSU Building, Hope Chapel, Graham Gymnasium and Clark Hall.
When officials of the church arrived in Norman Park, they met with Mayor Bruce Norton and City Clerk Hope Amador and asked how could they benefit the community.
Suárez said they told him they needed a middle school.
The school will be named the Norman Park Academy, and it will serve students in grades six through eight. The principal will be Richard Eaton.
The school will have a competitive program with STEM classes and small class sizes, Suárez said. The students will be required to learn one foreign language.
Parents interested in enrolling their child in the school will have to complete an application and provide transcripts of the child completing at least fifth grade.
Students will have a small devotional time at the beginning of the school day where they will pray, sing and read a Bible verse, Suárez said. Students will be required to wear uniforms, but the standards are under development.
The school will serve lunch on campus and will follow a vegetarian cuisine.
Students will have an opportunity to participate in intramural sports including volleyball, basketball and softball.
Suárez said that the school will have a dry campus meaning that the staff does not drink nor smoke and everyone undergoes a background check.
“We want to provide safety for all of our students, especially with a Christian education,” Suárez said.
He said they have been meeting with the Norman Park Chief of Police Chuck Snyder and the Fire Chief Jeremy Henry to develop protocols to assure the safety and security of all of the students.
Right now they are finishing the escape routes of the buildings.
Current students of the church’s online school, Orion Christian Academy are already on campus. The academy has 60 students and the principal is Margie Seely.
Suárez said the school is aiming to open by Labor Day, Sept. 5, and will conduct a full school year. They hope to enroll up to 100 students.
The school will offer virtual classes. It has a fully equipped recording studio where students can learn video production and use technology.
Hall Roofing, a division of Hall Contractors has been remodeling the facilities.
“Mr. Hall has donated much of his time and materials to update our roofs,” Suárez said.
They are currently working on the air conditioning units to meet requirements.
“We will be accredited by the Georgia Commission on Accreditation as soon as we get the change of use for our administration building,” Suárez said.
There are no plans to change any names of the buildings or the historic architecture.
“Eventually, our long-term goal is to open up a college or two-year institution offering nursing, education, and a chaplaincy program, like an LPN program,” Suárez said.
Suárez said that next month a group of alumni from the Norman Park College will be visiting the school. They are coordinating the meeting with Norton.
The school is also coordinating with Rich Gallagher, the chief executive officer at the Moultrie YMCA, to potentially provide services to the Norman Park community, according to Suárez.
They are currently holding family conferences for interested parents and students.
