MOULTRIE, Ga. — With Easter only a week away, many churches are continuing to refrain from services in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Easter is considered the holiest time of year in the Christian faith, an annual commemoration of Jesus’s crucifixion and death and of his resurrection. Some churches hold services each day of Holy Week, leading up to the Sunday service celebrating his return from the dead.
No local churches have told The Observer how they plan to commemorate the event in light of Gov. Brian Kemp’s order late last week discouraging groups of more than 10 people. Many have broadcast their regular services online over the last few weeks.
But after Easter, several churches will join forces for a revival to be conducted online.
The event — called Colquitt County Live Revival — will take place April 13-17 at www.facebook.com/HBCMoultrieGA, the Facebook page of Hopewell Baptist Church.
“Please join us for a time of worship each night at 6:30 as we unite during this time of sickness and isolation,” a flyer about the event reads. “You are not alone, our church community is with you, and more importantly, God is with you!”
Participants include:
• April 13: Josh Purvis, Hopewell Baptist, welcome; Eric Croft, Friendship Alliance, worship; and Matt Peek, First Baptist Church, sermon.
• April 14: Robert McCoy, Autreyville Baptist, welcome; Lee Hill, First Baptist, worship; and Ron Shiver, Funston Baptist, sermon.
• April 15: Dion Brown, Colquitt County Baptist Association, welcome; Stephanie Purvis, Hopewell Baptist, worship; and Josh Purvis, Hopewell Baptist, sermon.
• April 16: John Eubanks, Friendship Alliance, welcome; Eric Gonzalez, First Baptist of Norman Park, worship; and Matt Greene, Kingwood Baptist, sermon.
• April 17: Josh Myrick, Calvary Baptist, welcome; Ross Dekle, Pine Grove Baptist, worship; and Andy Cashwell, Mt. Olive Baptist, sermon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.