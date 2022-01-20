MOULTRIE, Ga. — Only American citizens can sell hard liquor in Moultrie, but legal immigrants are welcome to sell beer and wine.
The Moultrie City Council approved the citizenship requirement at its meeting Tuesday night.
Following discussion that first began in the council’s Jan. 28 meeting, hard spirit sales have been standardized to applicants who can prove their U.S. citizenship and a FICO credit score of at least 600, according to discussions of council members during Tuesday’s work session.
While City Manager Pete Dillard was absent from Tuesday’s meeting due to illness, City of Moultrie Director of Human Resources Marci Meadows filled in as acting city manager.
“This is something that y’all have been working on, is what Pete told me,” Meadows said to the council in the work session. “It seems that everything is set to go unless it needs further discussion.”
Further discussion was needed. Council members discussed that applicants hoping to sell liquor and hard spirits will have to accommodate the citizenship and score stipulations. But, those wishing to sell just beer and wine will only have to provide evidence of a legal permanent residence or U.S. citizenship. Previously, there were no requirements of citizenship or legal permanent residence for beer and wine sales or hard spirits.
“This can include legal forms of identification such as Green Cards, Long Term Visas or any other U.S. Immigration accepted ID,” City Attorney Mickey Walker explained to the council in the work session.
The council also approved a decrease to the fees charged for alcohol beverage licenses. The resolution would decrease the fees of alcoholic beverage license applications, which are currently $400, down to $375 to reflect the reduced charge of examining applicants’ credit scores, according to City Clerk Tina Coleman.
The council passed both the alcohol beverage ordinance and the alcohol beverage fee unanimously.
In other actions taken by the council, a budget resolution was passed to allow a $50,000 repair to the wastewater treatment plant that was struck by lighting on Dec. 30.
“We are hoping that $50,000 will be a nice cushion because as the technicians begin to work, we expect them to find more components that were damaged by the strike. There is a possibility of an insurance claim but we’d like to be able to handle this without raising our insurance premiums by filing a claim,” Moultrie Director of Finance Jessica Perdew told the council.
The council also considered projects to be undertaken with the proposed 2022 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. No formal action was taken but projects such as the placement of a roundabout on 31st Avenue and Veterans Parkway.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set for Feb. 1.
