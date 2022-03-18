MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie City Council approved spending $712,000 to finalize the purchase of what will become the new Colquitt County Mental Health Center.
In its March 15 meeting, the council voted to finalize a budget resolution that would “close out the sale” for the new mental health center, according to City Manager Pete Dillard.
The path to get this mental health facility under way has been a long one for the council. The city was first awarded a Community Development Block Grant in October that was intended to provide funds to purchase and partially renovate the building located on Second Avenue at First Street Southwest.
The city has had to put up its own money thus far but will be later reimbursed by the state, Dillard said.
“We have to shovel out the money to purchase the building but we will later be reimbursed by the state and Department of Community Affairs,” he told the council during Tuesday night’s work session.
Plans on when the purchase would be concluded or when the facility was set to open were not discussed.
The council also passed a resolution to oppose House Bill 1093 and Senate Bill 494, which are designed to limit a county’s authority to make housing, land use and zoning decisions within its geographical boundaries.
The opposition is in accordance with policies set forth by the Georgia Municipal Association and the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. Moultrie is a member of the GMA and Colquitt County is a member of the ACCG.
“Developers in Atlanta want to shift zoning responsibilities from cities to the state legislature. They’ve been trying to do this for a while now. This is their second attempt in about two years or so,” Dillard said in an interview Friday.
HB 1093 and SB 494 were both introduced in February but neither has received a final vote as of March 18, according to www.legis.ga.gov, a state sponsored website that publishes bills and bill progress.
Other actions taken by the council March 15:
- The council extended its cooperation with the Colquitt County Archway Partnership. The partnership has multiple projects under way for the city including coordinating a Mental Health Task Force with the Moultrie Police Department that will partner a mental health professional with a uniformed officer to “aid someone who is actively in crisis,” said Sarah Adams, the Colquitt County liaison to the Archway Program in her presentation to council during the Tuesday night work session.
- Accepted a bid for five four-door Ford Explorers from Wade Ford in Smyrna, Ga. in the amount of $164,039 for the MPD
- Accepted sole bid for City Hall Drive Thru Canopy Addition from Gideon Constructors of Valdosta, Ga. in the amount of $49,019 from the American Recovery Plan Fund.
- Conducted a public hearing for the purpose of discussing the City’s Community Development Block Grant-Corona Virus Grant for the new Colquitt County Food Bank to be located between First and Second Avenue Northeast. No concerns were raised.
