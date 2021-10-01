MOULTRIE, Ga. - The city of Moultrie will be lays out guidelines and recommendations for this year's Halloween celebrations.
This year, it is estimated that over 157 million Americans will participate in Halloween activities. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween shoppers will spend $2.9 Billion on candy this year. From trick or treating to parties and special events, The City of Moultrie wants you to stay safe.
Those who chose to participate in the traditional trick or treating can do so on Saturday, October 30st. While many youngsters begin trick or treating before dusk, others will venture out after dark. For the safety of trick or treating crowds, The City of Moultrie suggests your children have their trick or treating completed by 8:30 p.m. on the 30.
Below are a few safety tips to help you stay safe Halloween.
*Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Consider adding reflective tape to costumes.
*Have adult supervision. Accompany your kids trick or treating.
*Map out your plan. Designate a route before your kids begin trick or treating,
and make sure they stick to it.
*Stay in well-populated areas. Have your kids trick or treat in areas where there are a lot of people around. They should also avoid taking short-cuts through alleys and parking lots.
*Try trick-or-treating friendly homes. Ensure your kids only visit homes with lights on.
*Stay outside. Make sure your children don’t go inside someone’s house. They can get their candy from the porch.
*Remain visible. Dress your kids in a bright costume so others can see them. If their costume is dark, have your kids wear reflective strips or carry a glow stick or flashlight.
*Remember, shorter is safer. Ensure your kids’ costumes aren’t so long that they can trip over them.
*Quality-check treats. Check your kids’ candy before they eat it. Throw out any candy or treat that is not in its original wrapper or looks like it has been tampered with.
*Say “no” to strangers. Tell your kids to never accept a ride or go anywhere with a stranger.
*Obey the law. Encourage your kids to follow all normal rules for walking around. That includes looking both ways before crossing, following all traffic laws and using cross walks and crossing lights where available.
*Report any suspicious activity. All citizens are urged to report any unusual activity by calling 911.
