MOULTRIE, Ga. — At its Tuesday meeting, the Moultrie City Council approved a bid of almost $500,000 for resurfacing portions of five streets.
The bid from Reames and Sons Construction of Valdosta was accepted by the council in the amount of $499,858, which will be paid from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. City Councilwoman Lisa Clark-Hill stated during the work session that the city prefers to use local businesses, the bid from Reames and Sons was the lowest bid presented.
“We’re allowed to use local contracts if the local bid is at maximum 7 percent higher than the lowest overall bid,” Clark-Hill said.
The lowest local bid was not discussed in either the work or regular section.
The following streets are set to be resurfaced throughout the remainder of the year:
- Sixth Street Northwest from Sixth Avenue Northwest to 10th Avenue Northwest.
- Seventh Street Northwest from Seventh Avenue to Northside Drive.
- Eighth Avenue Northwest from MLK Drive to Ninth Street Northwest.
- Ninth Street Northwest from Sixth Avenue Northwest to 11th Avenue Northwest.
- 15th Avenue Southeast from Second Street Southeast to Third Street Southeast.
The council also approved the sole bid from Wastebuilt out of Smyrna for a new street sweeper. That bid was accepted at $276,020, which will also be paid out of TSPLOST funding.
The council considered a contract from CCR Environmental to Vanasse Hangen Burstlin Inc. who checks for contaminations in the city’s water supplies. No action was taken on accepting or rejecting the contract. The council also approved the 4.33 acres of land located near PCOM from agricultural to commercial following a public hearing.
At the beginning of the regularly scheduled meeting, Drew Durham, director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society, presented a funding request for the council. The Humane Society is asking the city and county to share in the cost of facility improvements at the animal shelter. The total estimate for the work is $178,000, Durham said; the Humane Society has funds for half and is asking the city and county for $44,500 each to complete the projects.
No action was taken by the council following Durham’s presentation. The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, which heard Durham’s request two weeks ago, voted Tuesday to match whatever the city council contributes, up to $44,500.
The next regularly scheduled city council meeting is set for Oct. 19.
