MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The City of Moultrie is getting an adult disabilities day program in the wake of a zoning approval on July 21.
A public hearing was held for Life of Liberty, LLC, as it applied for a special use zoning permit to operate such a program at 2516 Fifth Avenue S.E.
According to City Manager Pete Dillard, this was just a technicality. The address is a special purpose use location and anytime someone wants to use it for anything different, a new zoning permit must be approved.
In fact, 2516 Fifth Avenue S.E. was an adult day care center in the past.
“It originally was a church and then the hospital used it for an adult daycare,” Dillard said. “It’s been closed for a while and the new owner wants to do that [again].”
There’s nothing new there, rather something returning. The city council subsequently approved it and all other items on the agenda including a resolution to adopt the Colquitt County Comprehensive Plan.
Dillard said the plan won’t be something that’ll affect the city too much, but it will help Moultrie’s surrounding cities. The plan, however, isn’t set in stone.
“Anytime Funston, Doerun or Norman Park have something they need, we cooperate with them because we all get along well,” he said. “They need a slight change and it’s obviously within reason for all of us, so we cooperated with them.”
A change to the city’s zoning ordinance was made to the allotted time needed to advertise an amendment change in the newspaper. The original three days needed was changed to one.
The city went over its drainage project budget by $4,600 and needed to be added into the city’s Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget. Thus an appropriation resolution was made.
Public Works will be receiving an upgrade to its work order system, Cartegraph System LLC. It’s just a routine upgrade, but Dillard said the upgrade may make the system faster.
Colquitt County’s two airports, Moultrie Municipal Airport and Spence Field Airport, may continue with improvements after the city approved an intent to proceed and fund them.
Spence Field will be rehabilitating its airfield drainage while the Municipal Airport’s layout plan was updated to replace a beacon there.
A resolution for Athens Housing Authority to use $5.5 million revenue bonds was approved and will be used to upgrade Shy Manor Apartments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.