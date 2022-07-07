MOULTRIE, Ga. – The City Council of Moultrie approved the rehabilitation of Spence Field Airport runways 14/32 at the Tuesday, July 5 meeting.
City Manager Pete Dillard informed the council of the plan during the work session.
“This is something we do every year to fix the drainage on the runway at the Spence Field Airport,” Dillard said in a phone interview Wednesday.
The project is in conjunction with the City of Moultrie and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Dillard explained that maintenance of the storm drainage of the Spence Field runway costs approximately $100,000. The city contributes $25,000, and the GA DOT pays $75,000.
“It’s a way of protecting the runway,” Dillard said.
The council approved the motion 6-0.
Other actions taken
The council reviewed and approved the Colquitt County Comprehensive Plan. The plan took effect in 2008 and will last until 2028. It details plans for continued improvements in the city, the county and the county’s other municipalities.
“The Colquitt County Comprehensive Plan is a 20-year plan that is reviewed every five years,” Dillard said during the work session.
He explained that it includes the cities of Berlin, Doerun, Ellenton, Funston, Moultrie and Norman Park.
During the work session, the council viewed the 2022 Georgia Municipal Association Annual Convention video. The video highlights the revitalization of Georgia cities including Moultrie.
The council plans to continue improving Moultrie and the downtown area. Some areas of improvement include increasing tourism, safety and traffic.
“We have to get creative to improve downtown Moultrie,” Dillard added.
Amy Johnson, the Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations director, shared that three restaurants will open in Downtown Moultrie within the next three months.
The new restaurants include Dalton’s Downtown and Baba's The Gathering Place. The other restaurant is still under development.
The council also recognized Dillard’s sixth year of being the Moultrie city manager.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” Dillard shared.
Council Member Wilma Hadley of District III, Post 6, raised awareness of a few vacant areas that had abandoned trash, televisions, and mattresses. The council ensured that the areas would be cleaned.
During the regular session, Debra Stone, a Vietnam War veteran of Moultrie, came forward to speak to the council. She raised a concern about “why the City Council and City Manager are not interested in safeguarding city residents' personal identity data.”
She said Moultrie homeowners were offered city property tax rebates in January 2021 and 2022. They were asked to submit a copy of their property tax receipt and a copy of their official identification.
Stone said she has experienced identity theft twice. She was upset with having to give a copy of her identification.
“There's no reason to risk people’s identity,” Stone said.
Dillard replied, “The rebate was for individuals 65 and older. All we asked for was proof of age.”
The next scheduled city council meeting is Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m.
