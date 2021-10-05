MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a public political forum on Monday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Colquitt County Arts Center, 401 Seventh Ave. S.W.
This forum is specifically for the candidates running in the District II, Post 5 City of Moultrie Council Election – incumbent Daniel Dunn and challenger Ken Turnipseed.
The residents of District II are invited to attend this event to meet the candidates and hear where each candidate stands on the issues important to the City of Moultrie.
Forum questions will be compiled from those submitted from citizens living within the City of Moultrie’s District II. You may email questions to The Moultrie Observer at moultrie.observer@gaflnews.com. Please include your full name, physical street address, and daytime phone number. The deadline to submit questions for consideration is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
The Chamber of Commerce will moderate the forum beginning with allowing each candidate an opportunity to introduce themselves. After introductions, each candidate will be given an allotted time to answer each question. Closing remarks from each candidate will conclude the program.
Early voting begins Oct. 12 and runs through Oct. 29 at the Colquitt County Annex. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voting on Election Day will take place at Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 11th Ave. S.W.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.