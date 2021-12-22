MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie City Council announced the winners of this year’s Moultrie Christmas Parade at its meeting Tuesday.
Out of 59 parade participants in five categories, two winners were chosen from each group.
Those winners were:
Organizations and clubs
- Ward’s Fabulous Lights.
- Sowega Big Wheelers.
School
- C.A. Gray Junior High School.
- Willie J. Williams Middle School G.E.M.S. program.
Church
- East Side Baptist Church.
- Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Businesses 15 employees or under
- Bautista’s Martial Arts.
- PollockPRO HAVAC LLC.
Businesses 16 employees or over
- Windstream.
- Piggly Wiggly.
Winners were presented with their trophies at the beginning of the meeting.
“Congratulations to all those who won here tonight,” Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh said after the presentation ceremony. “Thank y’all for helping us bring back the parade in style.”
