MOULTRIE, Ga. – The City of Moultrie is looking into new ways of handling the issuance of alcohol licenses.
City Manager Pete Dillard told the City Council during Tuesday’s work session that he surveyed fellow city managers throughout the state and learned from 12 respondents – including the City of Valdosta – that applications are handled by the city clerk and city manager.
By contrast, the Moultrie City Council approves alcohol license applications following public hearings as part of its regular meetings. That includes public statements of criminal history and personal debt that are considered when the council decides whether to issue the license.
“Everybody felt like it works much better to do it that way than the way we’re currently doing it, which is the way most people used to do it,” said Dillard. “(Under the proposed system), if we get a license application, we will send it to each department … to review the location, for the Police Department to review and report the criminal record, for Finance to get a credit report, including something we haven’t gotten in the past, a FICO score. We will put all that data together, have all department heads involved and strictly on data decide approval or non-approval for the liquor license.”
FICO is a credit score, and Dillard said a score under a set minimum would result in a rejection of the application. Applicants could improve that score and re-apply.
Other considerations include the business in question’s location and that it’s not too close to a church or school. Dillard stressed that it’s a process done privately in order not to embarrass anybody, and it does not go before the council.
“I’m not going to tell you I’m looking forward to that, but I think it’s a little more professional,” said Dillard, adding it is the council’s decision whether to go in this direction. Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill agreed it would not be good to put somebody’s credit score out in the open. Dillard said applicants can still appeal rulings and that the city could set its own credit score minimum, commenting that anybody with a score below 600 wasn’t likely in good financial shape.
“It gives you more of an updated standing for somebody,” said Dillard.
For the second meeting in a row, the City Council discussed the alcohol beverage license application from Israel Shaw, owner of Jackpot Night Club on South Main Street. Part of the consideration for this license is Shaw’s credit report, Dillard said, adding there was nothing egregious in Shaw’s case.
“Based on his credit report, I couldn’t recommend to anybody to turn him down,” he said. “In looking at his criminal report of the problems he’s had in the past, they are pretty bad … but they are in the past. His story is ‘I’ve learned a lot. I’m older.’ I have a hard time saying we (operating on facts and ordinances) have a rock solid reason to turn him down.”
Councilman Cole Posey was concerned about making an exception to a city ordinance.
“The way the ordinance reads, if there was an offense directly related to having or holding an alcohol license within the last 10 years, he’s ineligible, right, for a 10-year period?” Posey asked. “As our ordinance reads right now, he’s ineligible for another four years, if I’m not mistaken, without us adjusting our ordinance. I’m wondering why we should make an exception.”
The parking lot of Jackpot – located in the Sunset Plaza – was the scene of a March 1, 2015, fatal shooting after a fight took place inside the business.
The main question in Shaw’s case became whether the city was treating this application as a renewal of his existing license or a new license, because the rules are different for each. State law requires a business owner who wants to sell alcohol to have a state alcohol license in addition to a local license. On two occasions, in 2019 and 2020, Moultrie issued Shaw an alcohol license but then notified him each time that was done in error because he did not have a state license.
“I’m all for second chances,” said Posey. “But I don’t want to set a precedent voting against our own ordinance. If we need to revisit the ordinance, I’m fine with that.”
“This whole thing reinforced to me how it’s better if this is handled as a staff issue privately,” said Dillard.
“What we could do is table it indefinitely until we get these (ordinance) changes,” said City Attorney Mickey Waller. “Revisit it in that manner. Or finish it up now and take out a provision, some grandfather provision that if you have a license for the last six months you are eligible to immediately reapply.”
“Could we just say we have a moratorium on any new licenses until we pass an ordinance on a new procedure to handle it?” asked Dillard. “We’ll accept new applications after that.”
“You may want to table this indefinitely and enact a moratorium with respect to new applications,” said Waller. “We can proceed on (a pending application) at the next council meeting … pass a new ordinance at the following one.”
Both Shaw’s application and the first and second reading to amend city alcohol ordinance were part of the regular meeting agenda. The council tabled the application, and the ordinance readings passed without opposition.
“By tabling (Shaw’s application), it will give us a chance to … let it be reconsidered in a different format than is currently required for new licenses,” said Waller during the meeting. “It’ll get looked at in a slightly different light, and it’s going to adjust some of the requirements. In theory it should be beneficial for people in Mr. Shaw’s situation.”
In other action from Tuesday’s council meeting:
• The council approved a bid for a manhole and valve box adjustment project. Wilkes Concrete Co. of Moultrie was the low bidder at $77,000, those funds coming from T-SPLOST.
• Dorothy McCranie was reappointed to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority. Councilman Daniel Dunn and Ross Dekle were reappointed to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.