MOULTRIE – The Moultrie City Council approved a small decrease in the millage rate for the 2023-24 budget Tuesday. This is the seventh year in a row the city's tax rate has decreased.
Because of a large increase in property values, even with the lower millage rate, the City of Moultrie will see an increase of revenue. The state of Georgia requires the city to treat that as a tax increase, including requiring three public hearings.
The council held all three hearings at various times on Tuesday before approving the new millage rate at the regular council meeting that evening. No one from the public spoke about the tax rate at any of the hearings.
The tax rate for 2023-24 was set at 8.080 mills, which is 0.02 mills lower than the previous year’s 8.100.
“We had a property evaluation in the entire county, which is done by the county and not the city,” said City Manager Pete Dillard. “What it amounts to is the tax money we get from the property taxes will yield about three percent more than last year — about $100,000.”
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners approved tax rates for the county, board of education, parks and recreation authority, and development authority Aug. 22. All were lower than last year except the Special Service District, a zone that encompasses the whole county outside the City of Moultrie. That tax supports the Volunteer Fire Association and was held the same as last year to offset the increased cost of buying fire trucks.
Other actions
The 2023-24 overall budget, which is about $3 million higher than last year, was approved by the council.
The council voted to consider rezoning of the land located on Land Lot 292 of the 8th Land District of Moultrie and of the land located in Land Lot 262 of the 8th Land District of Moultrie. The council will decide whether to actually approve the new zoning during the next council meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Moultrie Municipal Building.
