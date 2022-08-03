MOULTRIE, Ga. – One of the three Moultrie Fire Department stations will be receiving renovations shortly after the Moultrie City Council approved a sole bid for the project at Tuesday night’s meeting.
City Manager Pete Dillard introduced the $1.3 million remodel project for MFD Fire Station 2 on West Boulevard Southwest to the council during the work session. The project will be funded with the 2019 SPLOST fund.
“We need to modify [the station] to handle two genders, and we need a second fire bay to handle a full-size fire truck,” Dillard said.
The remodel will include a new bathroom, showers and restrooms to accommodate both male and female firefighters.
Out of six contractors who were present for the pre-bid meeting, only the Doors of Arkansas Inc. of Moultrie placed a bid for the project.
“It's below the budgeted amount,” Dillard said. “We hope to use the amount below the budget part of the payment on a new burn building.”
Firefighters use burn buildings to ignite controlled fires to practice extinguishing them for training purposes. Burn buildings are a key component in helping the city improve from a Class 3 rating with the Insurance Service Organization to a Class 2 rating.
The renovation passed with a vote of 5-0. City Councilman Cecil Barber, of District II Post 4, abstained from the vote.
“It’s a conflict of interest,” Barber commented after the regular session.
Other actions
The council approved an amendment to the First Vehicle Services Contract.
“First Vehicle services all of our vehicles [including] heavy equipment excavators, bulldozers, backhoes, lawnmowers and any [other] equipment we have,” Dillard said.
A formal agreement for professional administrative services between the City of Moultrie and Carter & Sloope Inc was also approved.
Dillard shared that Carter & Sloope Inc. has already handled a request for money to close the Spence Field Wastewater Treatment Plant and transition into the new wastewater plant.
The council also approved a bid for a new chiller for the Moultrie City Municipal Building and a $60,000 roundabout project for the South Main Street and Fourth Avenue intersection.
The roundabout project will be funded with TSPLOST.
Patricia Dunn, of Moultrie, came forward to the council to address her concerns about the lack of development of Northwest Moultrie.
“What is the plan for Northwest Moultrie?”Dunn asked. “I don't see anything over there that’s appealing.”
Mayor William McIntosh responded, “The policies of the city are to encourage people, whatever part of the city they live in, to keep their properties up. We do look after situations that are unsightly, and we have a process for doing that. We encourage that, and I appreciate you bringing that up.”
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
