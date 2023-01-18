MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie City Council had a fairly short agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting, but continued to progress on other matters.
City Manager Pete Dillard introduced the sale of property located at the Spence Field Campgrounds to Greg A. Key and Sheila T. Key during the meeting’s work session.
The two applicants are the owners of Hoss Tools, a Norman Park farm equipment supplier. The amount of land in the sale was undisclosed.
City Attorney Mickey Walker said the council is revisiting the proposed sale due to the Keys initially applying to the city for the sale of the property under the business name.
“This should create [approximately] 30 jobs in Moultrie,” Dillard said to the council.
The council moved forward on the Colquitt Theatre Street Scape Improvements Project by considering a bid of pavers from Keystone Hardscapes of Tyrone, Georgia. The $26,035.35 bid will be funded using SPLOST and T-SPLOST.
The work session included the consideration of a $26,081.44 bid for two zero-turn right-of-way mowers from Southern Tractor & Outdoors, of Moultrie. The bid is funded by the Public Works budget.
A $291,114 bid for transformers to Wesco Distribution/Anixter Inc. and Gresco Utility of Forsyth, Georgia was the final item on the agenda. The bid will be funded by the Electric department’s budget. The city might not receive the transformers during this year’s active budget so the electric department will allot this cost for next year's budget, according to Dillard.
The items were approved through a consent agenda with a vote of 5-0. Council member Lisa Clarke Hill was absent from the vote.
Other actions
The council discussed a number of topics prior to the regular session including the remapping of voting districts. The remapping was initially discussed in the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
Dillard asked if the council would like to move forward on the consideration since no one has raised any concerns after the initial discussion. No other concerns were posed during the work session.
Mayor Bill McIntosh spoke on behalf of the John Benning chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution during the work session. He informed the council that the organization would like to place a memorial plaque to honor the 62 lives that were lost at Spence Field from 1942 to 1945. The council did not vote on the discussion.
One citizen came forward during the regular session concerned about reckless drivers speeding on Second Street Northwest. He said the area is full of children and he is working on purchasing cameras to record proof.
The council thanked the citizen for notifying them of the issue and said the MPD will be made aware of the situation.
The next Moultrie City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.
