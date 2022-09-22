MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie City Council is considering remapping voting districts.
Council members and city staff discussed the redistricting Tuesday, Sept. 20, after the city received a recommendation from the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
City Manager Pete Dillard said each of the city's three districts saw changes to its population.
“We have a population decrease in District 1, a population decrease in District 3 and an increase in District 2,” Dillard said during the work session.
None of the potential changes will alter how many representatives each district has, but it will change what areas each council member represents.
During a presentation in the work session, Dillard said, “[For] District 1, they're looking to add a good bit of geography, not that many people in Northeast Moultrie. [Then] take away some of the geography in Southwest Moultrie and then there's some slight changes in District 3.”
The council did not make any deliberation on the recommendation.
City Clerk Tina Coleman explained that if any changes are made, the affected citizens will be notified of their updated district status and be sent a card notifying them what precincts to report to for voting.
The city voting districts are involved only in municipal elections. The general election Nov. 8 will not involve city races, but three city council seats and the mayor's post will be up for election in 2023.
Other actions taken Tuesday
The council unanimously passed the third and final readings of the new millage rate and budget with a vote of 6 to 0.
The council considered a bid of $68,245 from Gresco in Forsyth, Ga., for an in-line recloser for its electrical system. The bid is funded from the electric distribution capital budget. It's in response to a "two- to three-second" power outage last week, Dillard said.
“An unknown object hit a power line and cut it off but the system immediately detected there was a problem so it was back on in a matter of seconds,” he said.
A recloser is an automatic high voltage electric switch that helps save time and money when an outage occurs.The bid was unanimously approved during the regular session.
The council also passed an agreement with Carter and Sloope for engineering services with the Spence Field Sewer System Improvements project. The company will close out the sewer system at Spence Field and direct everything to the city’s main sewer system.
A resident from 222 Second Street Southwest addressed the council during the citizens to be heard portion of the regular session about an issue with the water fountain at Wesley Ball Memorial Park.
“We've been having an issue with the water fountain at that park for over two years,” they said.
They also addressed an issue with overgrown shrubs in the neighborhood and limbs that haven't been picked up.
The council advised the citizen that someone would check on the water fountain and directed them to the Public Works Director Danny Ward about the maintenance issues.
Before the council adjourned into recess, the attendees congratulated Mayor William “Bill” McIntosh with a standing ovation for his 39th anniversary in office.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.
