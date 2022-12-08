MOULTRIE, Ga. – A new subdivision near the Moultrie YMCA could soon be under way following the Moultrie City Council’s review of a preliminary plat application on its extensive agenda Tuesday night.
Stephen Godley, the City of Moultrie’s Planning and Community Development Department director, presented the preliminary plat application, with a recommendation for approval, to the council during the regular session.
Troy O’Hearn submitted the application for Woodland Moultrie, GA, LLC at 26 26th Ave. S.E. He will construct another duplex subdivision on 7.86 acres in Land Lot 353 of the 8th land district.
“Troy’s has already built some of these throughout the county. I believe these are a larger duplexes than he normally builds. This would be Woodlands 2,” Godley said to the council. “The staff has no issues with this preliminary plat.”
The council approved the application with a vote of 5-0. Councilman Cole Posey, of District II, Post 3 abstained from the vote.
Other actions
The council held the first and second readings of two rezoning requests in the regular session’s consent agenda.
The first rezoning request asked for 2.408 acres of land located in Land Lot Number 290 of the 8th land district to be converted from a single-family residential district to a duplex residential district. The applicant for the request was Justin Murphy and Thomas Strickland.
The following rezoning request would allow 1.13 acres of land located in Land Lot Number 290 of the 8th land district or 1195 Sixth St. S.W. to be converted from a single-family residential district to a duplex residential district. The applicant listed for the request was DRJ, LLC.
City Manager Pete Dillard introduced a proposed sale of Spence Field property to Hoss Tools Inc., a farm equipment supplier located in Norman Park, during the work session.
“Hoss Tools, which is Greg Key, is wanting to move his business to Spence Field, and he’s picked out some property he liked that won’t interfere with any future plans we have to be around the runway,” Dillard said.
The city has agreed on a total of 4.1 acres at $8,000 per acre, he explained.
A budget resolution to receive four new patrol cars and a change order request to move a water line for Fire Station 2 was also approved.
The council considered Posey and Ross Delke to be appointed to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority. Their two-year term for office will commence on Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024.
Marci Meadows and Monty Carlton were appointed to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society Board of Directors. Meadow's term will be effective Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023 while Carlton’s term will be effective Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025.
Meadows and Carlton will replace Steve Weber and Katie Jenkins on the board, Dillard said.
A $1,313,984.40 bid to Doors of Arkansas was approved for the Colquitt Theatre Streetscape Improvements. The project is funded by SPLOST and TSPLOST.
Before the work session entered an executive session, Dillard announced that Bonnie Kudela, the City of Doerun’s current finance director, has been selected as Moultrie’s city clerk. City Clerk Tina Coleman was promoted to the city's finance director in October.
The council approved the consent agenda items with a vote of 5-0. Councilman Cecil Barber, of District II, Post abstained from the change order request and the Colquitt Theatre Streetscape Improvements bid.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m.
