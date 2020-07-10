MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Moultrie property owners can expect the city millage rate to lower come November as property appraisals go up. City Manager Pete Dillard said even if it’s $30 off, it’s still something.
As tax bills come in through November, Moultrie tax payers may find a potential tax increase of $1,000, after all that’s what Dillard said he saw on his own tax bill.
Dillard addressed the city council during its work session on July 7 about the matter. His taxes were stated to be $4,900 after being calculated with the county’s conglomerate of millage rates including the city’s 9.75 rate.
“Based on a 22 percent increase, we could drop that to 7.61 and be even,” Dillard said. “I’m not saying that’s what it’ll be because the final numbers aren’t in, but commercial property has almost tripled.”
Essentially, he said, city leaders know they’ll be lowering the millage rate, it’s just a matter of how much. He expects other millage rates (i.e. county, school, etc.) to lower as well.
Nobody should have that kind of increase this year, he said.
“I’m confident the county, the authorities -- the school board should, but you never know what [they’ll] do,” he said. “But it would only be fair to the taxpayers that everybody lower their millage rates versus hitting everybody with that kind of increase.”
As the objective is to lower city taxes each year, it’s expected that taxpayers will be paying the same amount of taxes as last year or less on their house.
City Council approved two budget resolutions that night as well. One for protective fencing around the municipal building’s overnight parking lot -- a measure to protect firefighters’ personal vehicles -- and the other for extra supplies at the wastewater treatment plant
“We pay a consultant to run our wastewater treatment plant and last year they wanted that money, about $15,000, and we said show us we’re really going to make money on this Leachate program,” Dillard said.
The wastewater treatment facility ran Leachate, a fluid that extracts soluble or suspended solids from any matter it passes through, through its waste dumps to clean it.
Since doing so, the facility has made an income of $156,000.
“They showed us they’re worth it [so] we’ll pay the extra $15,000 for supplies,” Dillard said. “It’s justifiable. There are things with the new wastewater treatment plant that nobody saw coming.”
These supplies will include more equipment to help handle treating wastewater.
The city is expecting to put $300,000 into a CD or money market account as COVID-19 is allowing it to withhold three months of rent on the wastewater treatment plant without interest.
The hope is to accrue interest for some extra money down the line.
“Anytime we have funds that we can put into a money market or a short term CD, we do that to try to earn something on it,” Dillard said. “Anywhere we can earn money we do to take the burden off taxpayers.”
An amendment to the Tyler Technologies Billing System Contract was made acknowledging a $1.25 charge for online billing and the end of life for the current billing software.
