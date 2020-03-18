MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two local governments have canceled public meetings due to continued concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh announced Tuesday night that all special events on city-owned property had been canceled for the next eight weeks. That includes three Moultrie City Council meetings, which were scheduled for April 7, April 21 and May 5.
The mayor said special meetings may be called during that time to handle specific business. Officials said those meetings might be held through technology rather than in person, but they hadn’t worked out any of the details yet.
On Wednesday, the Colquitt County School Board announced that it would cancel its meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23.
The Observer has collected a number of other closures and modifications from around the community. Click the link at left to read them, and if you know of others, please email us at moultrie.observer@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.