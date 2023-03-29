MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Courthouse Square was home to a heartfelt memorial service hosted by the John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Wednesday morning.
City of Moultrie and Colquitt County officials joined DAR members in proclaiming March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Moultrie and Colquitt County.
Attendees were welcomed by DAR Regent Nancy Coleman.
“In the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress authorized the Secretary of Defense to conduct a program to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. This commemoration began on Memorial Day 2012 and will conclude on Veterans Day in 2025,” she told attendees.
The purpose of the commemoration is to show Vietnam veterans the respect and gratitude they did not receive when returning home from Vietnam due to the turbulent cultural and political climate of the era and the unpopularity of the conflict, according to a past statement from DAR.
Wednesday, March 29 marks the sixth year of honoring and recognizing Vietnam veterans and their families on Vietnam War Veterans Day. Coleman then introduced Colquitt County Commission Vice Chair Paul Nagy and Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh to the stage. Both officials shared remarks after a joint city/county proclamation was signed.
“It was a brutal hard-fought war, but today is not about the war, it’s about the people, especially from Colquitt County who went to serve. They gave up their civilian lives and went to serve with honor and distinction in the very tough war. Today, the city and county…want all of the veterans of that war to know that you have our deep respect for the great service you’ve given to this country,” Nagy said.
Wreaths presented by the DAR, Sons of the American Revolution, Moultrie Federated Guild, Colonial Dames of America, American Legion Post 324, Veterans Activities Committee and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4830 were laid in front of the memorial.
Lt. Col Warren Taylor, U.S. Army, Ret, represented local veterans and shared a statement of gratitude to the participating organizations.
“On behalf of the Vietnam veterans, those before us, those who couldn’t make it, or those whose names are on this memorial wall, we wanted to thank Daughters of the American Revolution, especially the John Benning Chapter. They do so much in this county for veterans,” Taylor said. “They’re keeping us from fading away.”
The program continued as Coleman retook the stage leading the recognition of the fallen veterans. NSDAR American History Jean Gay and Katrina McIntosh placed flags Lisa Horkan chimed the bells for each fallen veteran.
Those honored included:
- Roy Lynwood Murphy
- Ernest President
- Leroy Elton Jones
- Joseph Ernest Hipp
- Carlos Randall Hatcher
- Hiram J. Knighton
- James Thomas Elrod
- Max Eugene Sloan
- James Clemmie Tomlinson
- Donald Albie Green
- Richard Anthony Hatcher
- Bruce Crocklin Alfred
- Jackie Wayne Hall
- John Arthur Wilcox, Jr.
- Bobby Eugene Lee
- Billy Hugh Henderson
- John David Harper
- Clem Calvin Giles
- Johnny Dale Casey
- William Russell Busby
- Allen Verone Jackson
- William Edgar McGuire
- Larry David Carroll
- Robert Alan Lewis
- Calvin Lavon McDurmon
- David Lee Copeland
- Dennis Adrian Brown
- Cleatis Lynn Burgess
- Patrick Wayne Terry
- Joe David Hudson
- Delma Ernest Dickens
- Johnny Peterson, Jr.
All Vietnam veterans who had not previously received the 50th Commemoration lapel pin and certificate received one at the end of the service.
DAR Chaplain Mickie Hancock recited a prayer and DAR member Anita Jones concluded the celebration by leading the audience in singing “God Bless America.”
