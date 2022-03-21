MOULTRIE, Ga. — City and county officials will join with the John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor Vietnam veterans by proclaiming March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Moultrie and Colquitt County in posterity.
The 2008 National Defense Authorization Act authorized the Secretary of Defense to conduct a program to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. The purpose of the commemoration is to show Vietnam veterans the respect and gratitude they did not receive when returning home from Vietnam due to the turbulent cultural and political climate of the era and the unpopularity of the conflict.
The Vietnam War Recognition Act was signed into law in 2017, officially designating March 29 of every year as the day all Americans collectively can say, “Thank You” and “Welcome Home.” On March 29, 1973, the last of over 2,500 American troops were withdrawn from South Vietnam, ending one of the longest wars in our nation’s history.
The John Benning Chapter is a 50th Commemoration partner and has hosted events honoring Vietnam veterans annually. In 2019, the women’s service organization sponsored a USO Tribute Show in honor of Vietnam veterans. In 2021, the group hosted the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier traveling exhibit to honor these veterans.
John Benning Regent Jean Gay said that in addition to honoring veterans, the 18 Colquitt County citizens who gave their last full measure of devotion to the cause will be remembered.
Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh and Colquitt County Commission Chair Denver Braswell will sign the joint city/county proclamation on March 29 at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room on the second floor of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex.
Vietnam veterans who have not previously received the 50th Commemoration lapel pin and certificate will receive one at this time. Refreshments will be provided by Lowe’s and South Georgia Bank.
The public is invited to participate in honoring the Vietnam veterans by attending this event. For more information, contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
