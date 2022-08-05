MOULTRIE, Ga. – A “mini roundabout” is coming to South Main Street.
City Manager Pete Dillard told Moultrie City Council Aug. 2 that the two most dangerous intersections on a state route within the city limits are South Main Street at Fourth Avenue and South Main at Lower Meigs Road.
“[Those intersections] have the highest level of accidents of intersections in town,” Dillard said during the meeting’s work session.
In an interview Thursday, he said, “The Fourth Avenue Southwest and South Main Street intersection is the number one accident intersection of the DOT state route.”
Greg Monfort, the director of the Moultrie Engineering Department, explained that city officials have been working with the Georgia Department of Transportation for over two years on the Fourth Avenue intersection.
“We are a few months away from breaking ground and getting started on installing a roundabout at Fourth Avenue Southwest and South Main intersection,” Montfort said in a phone interview Thursday.
“In less than a year from now, there will be a completed roundabout at that intersection,” he said.
The city will complete the project's striping and cover additional costs up to $60,000 from the TSPLOST fund. The DOT will pay $200,000 to cover the rest of the project.
“Roundabouts are much more efficient at slowing down traffic and moving traffic through intersections,” Dillard said.
Monfort added that roundabouts prevent drivers from waiting an extended time at a traffic signal.
“We want to make improvements to our city-maintained traffic signal lights at intersections,” Monfort said.
A large roundabout is on Spence Field, dating back to its days as a military base. Three other roundabouts have been built in Moultrie since 2010: Fourth Avenue at Rowland Drive and County Farm Road; North Main Street at First Street and Sylvester Highway; and Highway 37 East at Cool Springs Road and Industrial Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.