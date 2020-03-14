MOULTRIE, Ga. — Jackson County Line is performing during the first Second Saturday festival tonight on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
Downtown merchants sponsored what is expected to be a monthly event.
City Manager Pete Dillard said about 7:30 p.m. that he'd counted about 120 people listening to the band, and he said restaurants around the square were still full of patrons who were expected to come over when they finished dinner.
Dillard said the most common comment he heard was that people were glad to have something to "change the story," referring to almost continuous coverage of events related to the outbreak of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus.
Concerns about the disease prompted many events to cancel and venues to close over the last few days.
The band is expected to perform until 9 p.m.
