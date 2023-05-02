MOULTRIE – The City of Moultrie has recently received a high-bond rating from a private banking company.
S&P Global, a private banking company headquartered in Manhattan, New York, assigned an “AA-” rating to the City of Moultrie based on its existing revenue bonds.
The city has two existing revenue bonds from 2012 that were used to construct the Georgia Department of Labor office at 220 N. Main St. and to relocate the wastewater treatment plant.
The city’s bonds were an estimated $22 million, City Manager Pete Dillard said in an interview Monday.
A strong credit rating allows the city to issue bonds at relatively lower interest rates. The City of Moultrie has maintained a positive rating from 2012 to 2017 with a score of A and in 2017 with a score of A+. The report said the upgrade to AA- reflects the city’s track record of positive performance supporting reserve levels above total expenses.
“I’m really proud of it. It is a real testament to the seamless transition between Gary McDaniel and Tina Coleman, the leadership of the council and really all the department heads,” Dillard said. “I think it tells the citizens of Moultrie your money’s being managed very well, very conservatively.”
The pandemic struck several municipalities with difficulty, but Dillard said the City of Moultrie’s financial operations maintained a positive performance.
Dillard said throughout the pandemic city continued to distribute senior citizen tax rebates and reduce property tax millage rates, an annual trend that began in 2016. In September 2022, the city’s general fund reduced the property tax millage rate from the previous year’s rate of 8.120 mills to 8.100 mills.
“Moultrie’s financial operations have performed well historically, including throughout the pandemic. The city’s general fund typically relies on transfers from the utility fund for operations; property tax is the largest revenue source at 46%, followed by transfers from the electric revenue fund at 39%. The utility fund’s performance has historically been very strong and sufficient to support operations and pay debt service,” the report said.
Residents might have experienced a recent hike in utility rates. The rate increase was to help address the current inflationary environment, Dillard said.
The city is not planning to issue any bonds in the near future, Dillard said, but it is not unlikely.
S&P Global anticipates Moultrie will maintain its healthy reserve levels given that it has no planned drawdowns. They could consider a higher positive rating if the city were to experience growth and diversification in its local economy while maintaining strong budgetary performance and reserves.
The city’s main drawback was the lack of long-term financial planning and a formal reserve policy. Action on that issue was planned for the May 2 city council meeting, which took place after this issue went to press.
