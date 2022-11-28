MOULTRIE, Ga. – The City of Moultrie lifted a water boil advisory Monday afternoon that it had instituted after a water main break Sunday night.
“At this time, all water system pressures have been restored and required water testing has been performed. All tests indicate that our water is clean and safe for drinking and use. It is no longer required to boil water before consumption,” the city's press release said Monday.
The city went to Facebook Sunday evening to share the initial advisory.
The water disruption was caused due to a 12-inch water main break that forced the city to isolate and drain a section of the water main in order to make necessary repairs, the post said.
The affected areas included Waffle House, Subway, Taco Bell, Lowe’s, Convenient Care, Classic Collision, Colquitt Square, and Colquitt County High School.
“Water of unknown quality from backflow and/or back-siphonage may have entered into the water distribution system. The City of Moultrie is currently flushing the repaired section of the water main,” the post said.
All necessary repairs were completed Sunday evening, the city said, but the process of ensuring water was safe to drink took until about lunch time Monday.
For any questions, customers are advised to call the City of Moultrie Utilities at 229-668-6000.
