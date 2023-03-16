MOULTRIE, Ga. – The City of Moultrie has lifted its water boil advisory for the public water system, and interrupted water services have been restored.
“At this time, all water system pressures have been restored, and required water testing has been performed. All tests indicate that our water is clean and safe for drinking and use,” the city’s statement said.
City of Moultrie Utility employees finished repairing a break in a 12-inch main water line break on Fourth Avenue Northeast as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Elvira Gibson, the City of Moultrie utility department director, said by phone.
If you have any questions, please call the City of Moultrie Utilities at 229-668-6000.
