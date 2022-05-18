MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie City Council approved a major subdivision modification Tuesday, May 17, for a gated community on the intersection of Mary’s Lane and Pearl Street.
“The intersection will become a private street and a gated community at Mary’s Lane and Pearl Street intersection commencing through the intersection of Pearl Street and Baell Trace Court,” Stephen Godley, the city’s director of Planning and Community Development told the council during his presentation Tuesday night.
Any maintenance that was originally provided by the city would now be the private owner’s responsibility within the Southern Belle subdivision. This includes but is not limited to maintenance regarding garbage, lights and storm sewers.
“Each individual community would adopt a Homeowners Association. They will meet and discusses what they will and will not allow in the community,” Godley said in an interview Wednesday.
He explained that to allow easy flow of traffic, the gates will open between 6 and 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The current plan for the construction of the gates will allow drivers to reroute on public property without entering the gated community. He said they would extend the dead-end of Baell Trace Court Road into a cul-de-sac.
The developer intends to turn the empty land of Pearl Street into further housing.
Other actions taken by the council
The council considered its first and second reading of two rezoning requests. If passed, 4.59 acres of land located in Land Lot 246 of the 8th Land District of Moultrie, Ga, and 4.78 acres of land in Land Lot 354 of the 8th Land District of Colquitt County, Ga, would convert from an agricultural district to a commercial district.
Cole Posey, a councilman for District 2, Post 3, abstained from the vote.
“I have an interest in that,” Posey, said in an interview following the council meeting.
Lisa Clarke Hill, councilwoman for District 1, Post 1 was not present. The motion passed 4 to 0.
The council considered a bid for a $196,202 knuckle boom trash collection vehicle from National Auto Fleet Group in Watsonville, Calif., from the Solid Waste Fund.
“The truck would lift, load and unload heavy trash materials that cannot be picked up on a regular trash truck,” City Manager Pete Dillard said.
During the work session, Dillard recommended the council to consider purchasing a 75-foot ladder truck for the Moultrie Fire Department. The truck would cost the city $1.75 million if purchased before June 1. After the deadline, the truck will be an additional $40,000. The new truck would replace the fire department’s current 20-year-old ladder truck. No vote was taken during the regular session.
“This is an effort to ensure our city is protected,” Dillard said in the work session.
Also during the work session, Dillard informed the council of a $1 million grant to help improve the area around the downtown theater district. The city would have to match $100,000 to receive the grant. The deadline for the grant application is June 3.
Dillard shared with the council that the Moultrie Police Department’s new co-respondent, a mental health professional from Georgia Pines, began work last Thursday. When the police department is dispatched to a mental health call, the co-respondent will join them and help de-escalate the mental concern. The co-respondent will then take the person in crisis to the most relevant mental health care provider. The co-respondent has handled an average of two to three calls each day, according to Deputy Chief Michael Cox.
“We want to add resources to the police, not defund them,” Dillard said.
A citizen came forth with a noise complaint about partying within the Southeast area of Moultrie. The council advised that the citizen speak with the MPD representative, which was Cox. He explained the city’s noise ordinance of Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m to midnight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.