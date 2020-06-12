MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The City of Moultrie announced this morning the resignation of its fire chief.
In a press release, the city said City Manager Pete Dillard accepted Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau’s resignation Thursday, June 11. The city will immediately name an interim fire chief until it officially fills the position at a later date.
As the release reads, “Moultrie remains committed to protecting the quality of life for its citizens.”
Thibodeau has been on administrative leave since Tuesday after controversy erupted over a post to his personal Facebook page on Sunday. The post related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Dillard said there’s no need to worry about the fire department for now.
“We have good people in the fire department. They’re fine,” he said.
This is an ongoing story, and more information will be available at www.moultrieobserver.com later in the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.