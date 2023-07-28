MOULTRIE – Qualifying for the City of Moultrie mayor and three council seats will take place near the end of August.
City Clerk Bonnie Kudela said the Moultrie City Council considered the upcoming qualifying dates during the July 18 council meeting work session.
The dates and hours of qualifying will be conducted at Moultrie City Hall, 21 First Avenue N.E., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
The qualifying fee for the mayor at large position, which is currently held by William M. “Bill” McIntosh, is $208.30. He has served as mayor since 1983. The fee is 3% of the mayor’s annual salary.
The Moultrie City Council's District I, Post I council seat will be up for election. Lisa Clarke Hill has served as council member for the area since 2012.
Two council seats for District II, Post III and Post IV will also be available for qualifying. Cole Posey joined the council in 2019 for District II, Post II. Cecil H. Barber has served as city councilman since 1997. He serves District III, Post IV.
The qualifying fee for the council seats is $178.20 each, which is 3% of the annual salary.
The city clerk said the election day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 10.
The polls for the council seats will be held at their respective locations. District I will vote at A.F. Shaw Gym, 616 5th Ave. N.W., and District II will vote at Tommy Meredith Memorial Gym, 1100 5th St. S.W.
The Colquitt County special purpose local option sales tax vote will take place Nov. 7. The Colquitt County Commission has discussed a new SPLOST proposal.
The proceeds are split among the county government, all municipalities in the county and three authorities, but each can use the money only for capital purchases or improvements — buying vehicles, constructing or renovating facilities, etc.
The planned uses for the money are a part of the proposal residents will vote on and if the tax is approved the money can be used only for those purposes.
County Registrar Paula McCullough said the county will begin early voting on the SPLOST starting three weeks prior to the scheduled election night. The SPLOST vote will be featured on the same ballot as the city election in the voters respective districts.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
For more information on qualifying, call City Clerk Bonnie Kudela at (229) 668-0023.
