MOULTRIE, Ga. – More than 130 campers pre-registered to stay in the City of Moultrie’s campground during the 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo, but by Wednesday afternoon the number had grown to more than 200.
The Expo is home to all things agriculture, and bills itself as “North America’s Premier Farm Show.” Visitors from across the United States travel to Moultrie for the Expo and stay at local hotels or neighboring counties. Others camp right on the campgrounds just a short distance from the Expo gates.
Dottie White helps manage the camper's registration at the campgrounds.
As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, there were approximately 135 campers registered to stay in the campgrounds, according to White.
There were approximately 40 campers already settled in the lots with others gradually pulling into the grounds. One guest erected a tent within the area.
During White’s nine years working at the Expo, she’s seen returning members and has watched some families grow.
One of those families includes Jimmy Butler's, one of the campers who claimed his RV spot early Monday morning.
“I’ve been coming to the Expo since 1986. It started with my father and once he passed I started bringing my family,” Butler said.
He and his father would stay in neighboring cities like Bainbridge or Thomasville and commute to the Expo every day.
Around seven to eight years ago, Butler started driving his recreational vehicle and camping with his family on the campgrounds. His favorite part about camping is its convenience.
“It's wonderful, and we really enjoy it,” he said. “You can come and go at your own leisure, and you get a tram ride right to the front gates.”
With utilizing the campgrounds, Butler doesn’t have to climb hotel stairs or worry about his children jumping around or bothering other guests at a hotel. He can simply park his RV and set up their “home away from home” within 20 minutes.
Butler continues to return to the Expo for the equipment and to visit the Georgia Peanut Tent.
“I do enjoy some of the demonstrations that they have,” he said.
Caroline Barber, the executive director of the Moultrie Convention and Visitors Bureau, handed out local information to registering guests.
“It’s great for visitors to be able to stay and explore the area,” she said.
Some campers were eager to get information on local eateries and the nearest shopping centers.
Barber said they hope sharing what Downtown Moultrie offers with guests will help heighten their interest with the rest of the county.
More than 200 campers stayed on the campgrounds as of Wednesday afternoon, she added.
The 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo is open Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 18 — Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and open until 4 p.m. Thursday.
For more information about lodging, please call (229) 890-5425 or visit www.sunbeltexpo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.