MOULTRIE - The City of Moultrie issued a boil water advisory Wednesday afternoon for residents in the area of Spence Field after repairing a water line break.
Elvira Gibson, the City of Moultrie utilities department director, said about 3 p.m. Wednesday that a major water line broke at approximately 1 p.m. Crews were working to repair it at the time she spoke with The Observer by phone.
The city posted to Facebook just after 5 p.m. that the leak had been repaired but issued a boil water advisory for the affected area.
"Due to a 12-inch water main break, the City of Moultrie was forced to make emergency repairs on the water system," the Facebook notice said. "This caused some water customers to lose water supply. As the water main supply is replenished, a potential health hazard may exist in areas that experienced zero pressure. Water of unknown quality from backflow and/or back-siphonage may have entered into the water distribution system.
"The City of Moultrie will be flushing the system," the post continued. "However, all citizens that have experienced water outages are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. This only pertains to those individuals or businesses affected by the outage.
"The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until the City of Moultrie issues a rescission of this Boil Water Advisory and notification that the water system has been restored to full operation and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.