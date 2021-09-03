MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie will be hosting two public hearings Wednesday about a potential property tax increase.
The public hearings will be conducted in the Moultrie City Council Chambers on Sept. 8 at noon and 5 p.m. and Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. According to a hearing notice provided by Moultrie City Clerk Tina Coleman, the city will tentatively adopt a millage rate of 8.120.
This has been the fifth year in a row that the city has decreased the property millage rate, according to Pete Dillard, Moultrie City Manager. The 2020 millage rate is currently set at 8.140.
While the proposed milage rate is less than last year, some Moultrie property owners will see a slight increase in their taxes.
“We have to take into account a variety of things but the main point is that those who did not see an increase in their property taxes last year aren’t going to be affected,” said Dillard.
Dillard further stated that the city itself is seeing a decrease to its budget of $122,000, mostly due to the rollback rate that was implemented last year along with increased property values that were appealed.
“The digest for this year is less than 2020. Due to a state law that generally is used to account for inflation, we have to show that those citizens who settled their appealed property last year will be added into the budget this year,” stated Dillard.
If you have any questions regarding the proposed increase, you can contact the Colquitt County Tax Assessor's Office at 229-616-7425.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.