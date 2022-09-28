MOULTRIE – The City of Moultrie held a reception for the new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President Dr. Tracy L. Brundage at the Downtown Welcome Center Tuesday afternoon.
City of Moultrie department heads, city council members and community representatives attended the reception and introduced themselves to Brundage.
City Manager Pete Dillard said the community previously donated the building, which is now the Downtown Welcome Center, to the Georgia Board of Regents for ABAC use.
The building has served approximately 300 students prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moultrie is listed as the second top location of enrolled students at ABAC.
“Thanks to the ABAC President and the Board of Regents the building is returning back to the community,” Dillard said during a walkthrough of the building.
The Downtown Welcome Center has numerous classrooms across the three floors equipped for usage at any time.
“We’re happy to have you in Moultrie, and we will always have classrooms available for ABAC to use,” Dillard said to Brundage.
“It’s a pleasure to be here,” she responded. “I’m excited to get into things and continue to move ABAC forward.”
Brundage gave gratitude to the City of Moultrie leaders and surrounding community representatives for inviting her and then explained her background.
A native of Scranton, Pa., Brundage holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College, as well as both a master of education in training and development and a doctorate in workforce education and development from Penn State University.
Brundage served as the president of Keystone College, a private institution with more than 50 fields of study located in La Plume, Pa since 2018, according to an ABAC press release.
She was named ABAC’s President in May 2022 following David Bridges, who served as president for 16 years.
She strives for the public college to continue building and maintaining community partners like Moultrie.
“A part of that process is knowing what to improve and the surrounding community needs,” Brundage said.
ABAC is currently preparing students for future jobs that do not currently exist and how having competitive advantages is one of her top focuses.
For more information about ABAC, refer to www.abac.edu.
