MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie will be giving a $300,000 grant to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Airport Authority for airport improvements after the city council approved the move on Tuesday.
This grant, coming from the city’s airport fund, will go toward a $2.8 million south-end runway safety area (Runway 4) project at the Moultrie Municipal Airport.
Along with similar grants that were already approved by the Colquitt County Commission and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, the airport authority can cover 25% of the cost. That’s enough to qualify it for a $3 million grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division.
The state grant isn’t city taxpayers’ money either, AA Chairman Mike Boyd said.
“There’s a fuel tax on aviation fuel and that money goes to the federal government, then that money is distributed to aviation through federal and state governments,” he said.
The AA may not use the entirety of the money either as the runway safety area project will be bid in phases. The first will be around $1.1 to $1.2 million and includes paving the dirt field area and mitigating the wetland area.
The second phase will resurface runway and taxiway areas but the bid for that work hasn’t come in yet.
If the AA does not spend all of the locally invested money, it will go into a savings account, but if the state and federal money isn’t fully used, it’ll be taken back and used elsewhere, Boyd said.
“The only thing [the state] will do is projects; they won’t give us the money,” Boyd said. “We’re guaranteed this much to complete the project if it’s needed.”
Boyd does anticipate using all the money, however. City Manager Pete Dillard said this is a good opportunity as it cements the airport as Class 4 and places runways in all four primary directions.
“That’s a big difference because even the big planes have trouble with crosswinds and that would give us a very significant advantage for the future,” Dillard said.
Also, according to him, the $300,000 grant will come at $50,000 a year for the next six years.
In other action Tuesday, Moultrie City Council moved toward approving another change to the alcohol ordinance by way of a fine’s payment schedule. Instead of 30 days, those with alcohol ordinance-related fines now have 10 days to pay them.
This decision comes regarding the three alcohol merchants — Oscar Vidales of Touchdown Sports Bar, Natwarbhai Patel of Packer Food Mart and Biren Patel of U.S. Food — who were fined $1,000 at the Feb. 18 council meeting.
According to City Clerk Tina Coleman, the change was made because no one knew the time limit and the ordinance needed an update in general. Tuesday was the ordinance’s first and second reading; a third and final reading will be required to make the change into law.
The city still awaits payment from Vidales and has already made multiple attempts to contact him, Coleman said.
City Council also approved a resolution regarding the Athens Housing Authority’s bond for improvements at Shy Manor Terrace Apartments.
