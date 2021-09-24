MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie will sponsor a blood drive at the Utilities Complex on Oct. 7.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will receive a $20 egift card to Walmart, Amazon, Target, Lowe’s and others, a cancer awareness t-shirt and a pair of socks, according to Moultrie Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations Director Amy Johnson.
Along with the gift card, t-shirt and socks, donors will receive a complimentary checkup. This includes a blood pressure, temperature check, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. The blood drive will be conducted by OneBlood. According to Johnson, appointments are encouraged but are not required.
Donors must have a valid driver’s license and be at least 16 years old. Those under 18 must have parental consent. For more information you can contact Human Resources Director Marci Meadows at marci.meadows@moultriega.com. If you would like to register you can go to www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #17686.
