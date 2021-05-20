MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie City Council accepted a bid to redo a portion of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
At the council’s meeting Tuesday, members accepted a bid of $1,361,500 from Southern Champion Construction Inc. for the construction of the front end of the plant, according to City Manager Pete Dillard.
“When the plant first opened up there wasn’t any work that was done on the front end,” stated Dillard in an interview Thursday.
The project will be funded from a loan obtained by the city from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. The loan includes forgiveness of 40 percent. The original cost of the plant was around $30 million, Dillard said.
Also on Tuesday, the council accepted a bid for sewer replacement on 15th Avenue Southeast.
“Two manholes had collapsed and dirt from underneath the asphalt was getting sucked up into them. There is a fear that roads might collapse,” said Dillard.
The bid that was accepted was from Core & Main in Tallahassee, Fla. They will be providing materials for the replacement while Carter and Sloope Inc. will design the plans to replace the manholes.
“Manholes can’t just be replaced. You need to take everything out and new material needs to be put in,” stated Dillard. “So there’s a process to put it back together.”
The council also heard three rezoning requests:
• Dennard Robison applied to rezone 109 Evelyn Drive to a commercial district in order to install a septic tank, according to City Clerk Tina Coleman.
• J & J Success applied to rezone Land Lot 400 in order to build a commercial office space.
• W. Lynn Lasseter and Sonia Wilcox Lasseter applied to rezone 650 Veterans Parkway N. to be used as a commercial space.
A public hearing will be held on each of the requests at the council’s next meeting, 6 p.m. June 1, after which decisions are expected.
