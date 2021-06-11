MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie is making plans to renovate areas around the historic downtown theater to add extra parking spaces.
In the Downtown Development Authority meeting Thursday, City Manager Pete Dillard shared plans to renovate the area around the Colquitt Theater. A contract is currently being developed among the property owners: HGI Investments, Cranfords LLC, Johnny Slocumb, G & T Properties LLC and the City of Moultrie, according to Dillard.
This contract will allow the city to lease the parking lots behind the theater as well the lots behind other shops on Main Street between Three Crazy Bakers and T. Hall’s. Currently the city owns the theater and the parking lot next to it on the corner of First Street and First Avenue Southwest.
After acquiring the property, the city hopes to expand and update the parking lots. The proposed parking improvements will add between 15 and 25 additional parking spaces, according to the Comprehensive Development Proposal for Downtown Moultrie, which was provided by Dillard.
There are also plans to improve the alleyway between the theater and the nearby commercial annex building on First Avenue. After utilities are placed underground, plans are to refinish the alley to match the existing sidewalk, add an eating area with tables and chairs, input greenery and add rope lighting, according to Dillard.
A staircase is also planned to be redone next to Every Thing Special. This will allow access to South Main Street from the proposed parking lot.
“The removal of the existing staircase and the construction of the new stairs will create an area for new sidewalk space,” said Dillard.
There are currently no plans to improve the commercial annex next to the theater or the theater itself but Dillard hopes that improving the areas surrounding them will entice new businesses. No official date has been given on when utility work will begin in the areas around the theater but Dillard hopes to begin “sometime in August.”
