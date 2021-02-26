MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Forestry Commission presents a Tree City USA banner to the City of Moultrie Friday during an Arbor Day observance at McCormick Park.
Among those participating were City Councilwomen Lisa Clarke Hill and Wilma Hadley and Mayor William McIntosh.
This is the 32nd year the city has received the title, which highlights cities that have policies that encourage tree planting and maintenance.
In the same ceremony, city staff planted a n elm tree directly behind a bench dedicated late last year to Juanita Polite. The tree will grow as much as 13 inches a year until it reaches 25-30 feet, according to the city’s James Tanner. Tanner said it will provide a good shade for anyone sitting on the bench.
