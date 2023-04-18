MOULTRIE, Ga. – Before City of Moultrie residents dig deep into their spring cleaning tasks, they should note that the City of Moultrie is organizing its annual cleanup week starting April 24.
Next week, from Monday, April 24, to Friday, April 28, will be dedicated to all things cleaning as the City of Moultrie participates in the Keep Georgia Beautiful month. The city sponsors the Annual Spring Cleanup Week in partnership with the Keep America Beautiful’s Great America Cleanup campaign.
City of Moultrie residents can clean their properties of litter, debris, appliances, junk automobiles and other discarded items at no additional cost, according to Amy Johnson, the City of Moultrie downtown economic development and public relations director.
The residents should place items in their normal collection location at each address, and city workers will collect them during their regular trash pickup schedule.
Those who would like to transport and unload any additional items can do so in an available trailer located at the City of Moultrie Service Center at 1108 First St. N.E.
Junk automobiles will also be collected at no additional cost by local salvage and wrecker services. Residents must call the City of Moultrie Public Works Department at 890-5423 for a list of participating haulers to schedule a pick-up time.
The free pick-up services are only available to the City of Moultrie residents, Johnson said. Commercial businesses and rental properties are excluded. Items are limited to non-trash items and exclude limbs, leaves, other yard waste, hazardous wastes and building demolition. The volume limit is 25 yards per address.
City of Moultrie residents can also participate in an electronic recycling event that will be held on Wednesday, April 26. Residents can bring their discarded electronic appliances to a recycling trailer located at the Georgia State Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Major appliances such as vacuums, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, and gas-powered equipment will not be collected through electronic recycling. However, those items can be collected by city employees if they are placed by the curb during the Annual Spring Cleanup Week.
For more information please call the City of Moultrie Public Works department at 668-5423.
