MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The City of Moultrie put itself under a state of emergency last month to slow the spread of COVID-19. City events may be postponed by that decision, but construction remains on schedule.
Current construction projects for the city include the South Main Street Parking Lot, Northwest Park and McCormick Park.
Engineering Director Greg Monfort said for the most part, things are going according to plan.
The construction crews are following CDC guidelines in order to continue their work, Montfort said. More specifically for the Northwest and McCormick Parks, a limited crew has taken over as a virus prevention method.
“Not that somebody has it, but they’ve been trying to stay apart,” Monfort said, referencing CDC guidelines of staying six feet a part and gathering limits.
Social distancing, wearing masks and using “common sense habits” are the practices the crews are using to keep people safe, Monfort said.
The South Main parking lot still has concrete flatwork to pour, and landscaping to finish -- which should start next week -- before paving and striping can begin.
Montfort said on April 2 that the lot should be done in 30 days.
As for Northwest and McCormick Parks, Monfort said crews will be pouring the remaining concrete slabs for them this week. This includes the two picnic table slabs for Northwest, and a picnic table and basketball court circle slabs for McCormick.
Weather permitting, he hopes to have those jobs finished by the end of this week.
The city is having trouble with one aspect of Northwest Park’s construction: its parking lot. COVID-19 has put acquisition of the vacant lot it’ll reside in on hold.
Its owner, a Florida resident, isn’t feeling safe about the current conditions while trying to get paperwork finished, Montfort said.
“He is an older gentleman and he is not getting out into the virus environment to get the stuff notarized,” Monfort said. “It could be up to another 30 days depending on this virus situation.”
The area’s other major project, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority’s work on the diving facility is proceeding well. There was no construction on April 6, but Director Greg Icard said the work is continuing daily.
According to Icard, most of the demolition is finished. From April 3-13, the competition pool will be filled back in and compacted in anticipation of the pool contractor.
The pool contractor will install the pool itself, but COVID-19 has kept them from getting to the site sooner.
“They’re being held up on their other jobs because they can’t get inspections done,” he said. “Starting the week of the 13th, they’re going to be inserting their piece to put in the pools.”
Icard said there hasn’t been much else in terms of delays caused by COVID-19. He said there could be some with supplies and materials needing shipment in the future, but right now that isn’t the case.
It’s a day by day process. Icard expects an October finish date. He expected sooner before COVID-19 struck, but said things are still on track.
Like the city construction crews, the MCCPRA has a limited crew -- usually two workers -- to continue construction. All crews follow CDC guidelines.
“They’re able to keep the social and the six feet [distance] and all the things that are required currently,” Icard said. “Everything’s been good so far and I think that’ll be the case even in the future. They’ll be able to keep the positions they need to and they’re working outside, so that helps.”
Closed by COVID-19 rules, the Rec Authority is taking this time to finish some critical maintenance requests, including painting Shaw Gym, making repairs and keeping up beautification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.