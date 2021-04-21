David Croft

Moultrie Fire Department Battalion Chief David Croft receives a plaque of appreciation from Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh at Tuesday's city council meeting.

 Jack Jordan/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — David Croft, battalion chief for the Moultrie Fire Department, has retired after 42 years.

Croft was recognized at the Moultrie City Council meeting Tuesday. Mayor William McIntosh presented Croft with a certificate recognizing his service as well as a monetary gift from him and the rest of the city council. 

“24 on, 48 off, that’s what I’ve been doing since 1978,” Croft said during his acceptance speech. “I will continue to be an ambassador to this fire department and this great city.”

McIntosh said Croft has been “a reliable and well trusted pillar of the Moultrie Fire Department.” 

Croft’s family and many current members of the fire department attended the recognition as well.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you