MOULTRIE, Ga. — David Croft, battalion chief for the Moultrie Fire Department, has retired after 42 years.
Croft was recognized at the Moultrie City Council meeting Tuesday. Mayor William McIntosh presented Croft with a certificate recognizing his service as well as a monetary gift from him and the rest of the city council.
“24 on, 48 off, that’s what I’ve been doing since 1978,” Croft said during his acceptance speech. “I will continue to be an ambassador to this fire department and this great city.”
McIntosh said Croft has been “a reliable and well trusted pillar of the Moultrie Fire Department.”
Croft’s family and many current members of the fire department attended the recognition as well.
