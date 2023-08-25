MOULTRIE – Qualifying for municipal elections ended this week with competitive races in at least two local cities.
The City of Moultrie’s qualifying period opened Monday, Aug. 21, for the mayor's position and three council seats. By the time it ended Friday afternoon, City Clerk Bonnie Kudela said, Mayor William M. "Bill" McIntosh and council members Cole Posey (District 2, Post 2) and Cecil H. Barber (District 3, Post 4) qualified without opposition.
Incumbent Lisa Clarke Hill qualified for the District 1, Post 1, seat alongside two other candidates, Eddie Warren and Jeron Bridges.
There will also be a competitive race in the City of Ellenton.
Ellenton had three council seats open — Post 4, Post 5 and Post 6 — according to City Clerk Vicki Bunn. Incumbent Carey Jackson of Post 4 qualified without opposition. In Post 5, incumbent councilman Javier Martinez did not qualify, but first-time candidate Ricky Fender did.
In Post 6, incumbent Kathy Branch and opponent Jeff Baker will face each other in the Nov. 7 election.
In Berlin and Norman Park, one person qualified for each open seat.
Berlin Election Superintendent Eric Kennedy said incumbents Kayla Bridwell (formerly Summerlin) and Scott Merritt qualified Friday along with Reggie Merrit for three open council seats.
In Norman Park, incumbent city council members Greg Harrell, Sandy Hurst and Clayton Sims Jr. all qualified for re-election without opposition as of Friday afternoon, according to city officials.
The City of Funston held its qualifying period for seats of the mayor and one council member Tuesday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 24, but city officials did not respond to emails and phone calls from The Observer after qualifying ended. The Funston City Hall is typically open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Elections in the cities that have competitive races will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, along with a state-mandated early voting period. If you're not registered to vote, you have until Oct. 10 to do so and be able to cast a ballot in the election.
That same election is expected to feature a referendum on continuing the county-wide Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners plans to officially call for that election at its meeting Sept. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.