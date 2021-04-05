0426 Recycling.JPG

During the Electronics Recycling Event held Wednesday, April 23, 2014, at the Farmers Market, City of Moultrie employees help with collecting items from the public. Items that were collected included computer monitors, laptops, camcorders, microwaves, telephones, projectors and scanners, and televisions were accepted as well with a disposal fee per television. Shown are Freddie Farrell, left, beautification supervisor, and Leroy Jones, right, solid waste laborer. Also involved, but not pictured, was Bruce Terrell, solid waste coordinator.

The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Public Works department will host its annual Electronic Recycling Event Wednesday.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Georgia State Farmers Market at the Scale House, according to Solid Waste Coordinator Bobby Tucker. Any type of electronic will be allowed for recycling during the event.

“Anything from stoves, fridges, to smartphones and tablets. Any citizen or business is allowed to participate,” said Tucker on Monday.

The purpose of the event is to collect electronics, which go to a scrapyard for recycling, keeping the waste out of the landfill, Tucker said. Public Works employees will be available at the event to help unload any electronics.

“You pull up, we’ll help. We’re taking care of everything,” said Tucker.

If you have questions concerning the event, you can contact Public Works at 229-668-5423.

