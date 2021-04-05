During the Electronics Recycling Event held Wednesday, April 23, 2014, at the Farmers Market, City of Moultrie employees help with collecting items from the public. Items that were collected included computer monitors, laptops, camcorders, microwaves, telephones, projectors and scanners, and televisions were accepted as well with a disposal fee per television. Shown are Freddie Farrell, left, beautification supervisor, and Leroy Jones, right, solid waste laborer. Also involved, but not pictured, was Bruce Terrell, solid waste coordinator.