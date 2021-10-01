MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Moultrie Public Works department will be picking up large items at no extra cost from October 4-8.
The Public Works department is celebrating Fall Cleanup Week by providing Moultrie residents free pick up of “debris, appliances, junk automobiles and other discarded items at no extra cost,” said Amy Johnson, Moultrie Downtown Development and Public Relations Director.
“Citizens just need to place their items in their normal collection location and the Public Works team will collect them,” Johnson said.
Residents can also use a trailer available at the City of Moultrie Service Center to unload their own items at no cost. Junk vehicles can also be picked up by calling the Public Works Department at 229-668-5423.
Johnson recommends that while collection will happen no matter what, if you plan to leave large items for collection to call public works ahead of time.
“The trash will be picked up regardless, but this gives our people a simple heads up,” Johnson said.
The pickup does exclude commercial businesses and vacant rental properties. Items such as limbs, leaves, other yard waste, hazardous waste and building demolition will still be excluded from pickup.
As part of Fall Cleanup Week, the city will also be hosting an Electronics Recycling Event on October 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Georgia State Farmers Market and introducing its new anti-litter campaign with the slogan, “Keep Moultrie Clean” featuring the superhero trash can mascot, Mr. Rubbish McClean.
