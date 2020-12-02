MOULTRIE, Ga. – No longer a senior citizens center, the Colquitt Theatre building on First Avenue Suthwest is now in the hands of the Moultrie Downtown Development Authority.
Back in March, with all the shutdowns occurring due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging closed the doors on the Moultrie Senior Center for good. Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard said the council leased the theater building for free.
The Moultrie City Council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday to transfer that property to the DDA, which can purchase and own property for leasing and renting.
The purpose for the transfer to the DDA is “comprehensive development,” said Councilman Cole Posey.
During a called meeting Nov. 24, the council heard a presentation on the building in an executive session. Dillard said the city doesn’t have the flexibility to sell anything but instead must put property up for bid. The DDA, however, can use it as an incentive for somebody to develop the entire block. So Dillard said it is to the city’s benefit to hand it over.
“The proceeds from the sale would go into the project to renovate that alley, the parking lots and all the greenery,” he said.
“Make sure they take a lot of ‘before’ pictures,” said Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill. “So people can truly appreciate it. Right now they are probably thinking it is so desolate.”
“It is ugly,” said Dillard. “I think it can be drastically improved.”
Mayor Bill McIntosh brought up complaints in the past from Main Street shop owners about “nefarious” activity in the alley.
To that, Dillard mentioned the lights that are now in another alley behind Griner Jewelry and were put up for Christmas. He said those lights could stay up all year and help brighten up the area.
“The more light, the fewer problems you have,” he said. “I think we’ll have the same result on (the theater) alleyway. I’m optimistic the shop owners will do a better job of cleaning up the back of their places to make that more attractive.”
Dillard said the DDA has facade grants the shop owners can use if they invest $3,000 in a cleanup effort; the grants are $1,500 to partly offset that cost.
Also in the consent agenda:
• The council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of five replacement vehicles from Robert Hutson Ford, a replacement four-inch pump for the water and sewer division and a replacement for one of two mini-excavators from Southern Tractor and Outdoors, all within the city’s budget approved in September. The items these purchases are replacing will be sold.
• In the search for a new full-time fire chief, Dillard said Freddie Broome, consultant with the Georgia Municipal Association and a retired fire chief, is convening a panel of former fire chiefs to interview candidates in Moultrie. The plan, Dillard said, is for Broome to recommend three finalists from these interviews for the city officials to interview themselves. Dillard said he hopes the search will be completed sometime in January.
• More positive comments were made about Lights! Lights! held the week of Thanksgiving. From Monday through Thanksgiving, the downtown lights came on exactly at 6 p.m. and merchants remained open up to 8 p.m.
“The stores report a very good week. The restaurants had a good week,” said Dillard. “The sidewalks were full.”
“The people loved it,” said Hill. “Every night it was full of people.”
The decorative cutouts – done by city employees – were deemed a “big hit.” The sleigh beside the Christmas tree was called “very popular.” McIntosh said the cutouts make a difference in bringing a holiday feel even during the day.
“The citizens are enjoying it,” said Hill. “Nothing but positive.”
“Amy (Johnson) and her crew, everything they did worked beautifully,” said Dillard. “It may become the recommended business model.
“Everything I’ve received has been positive.”
