MOULTRIE, Ga. — Having trouble finding a street in Moultrie? The City’s Public Works Department is going around town bringing down some old street signs with worn out, faded wording and installing new ones.
Here, on Thursday morning Chris Tillman and Robert Morris are at Fourth Avenue Southwest and First Street near Stringfellow Elementary School. They had to first remove the red stop sign before screwing in the green street sign.
Public Works Director Danny Ward said there are about 150 intersections either already with a new sign or soon to see one.
Morris said some intersections are trickier than others, like one at Second Street and 17th SE that was on their list for later Thursday. As for the old signs, Morris said the metal is recycled.
