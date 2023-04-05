MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie United Daughters of the Confederacy will hold the 120th War Between the States Memorial at 3 p.m. April 22 at the Confederate Memorial Monument on the Courthouse grounds where 139 young men assembled to deploy in 1862.
Two additional units were organized from Colquitt County as the war continued. A roll call of their names will be read followed by Taps, wreath laying and a military firing team salute, assisted by the Moultrie Sons of Confederate Veterans.
This year's event marks the UDC Chapter's 120th anniversary and the 160th anniversary of the battle of Gettysburg, in which local soldiers participated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.